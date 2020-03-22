Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Cuts Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lessened its stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,580 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $17,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 46.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 20,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total transaction of $2,463,219.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,727,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,027,638.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.86, for a total transaction of $78,930.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 20,865,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,293,854,666.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,802 shares of company stock valued at $14,709,579. Company insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MORN opened at $107.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.00 and a fifty-two week high of $166.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.63.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $332.40 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 17.16%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Morningstar Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

