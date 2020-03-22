Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Cuts Holdings in Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its position in shares of Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 456,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 44,593 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Mdu Resources Group were worth $13,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Mdu Resources Group by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Mdu Resources Group by 1,598.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Mdu Resources Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. Gs Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Mdu Resources Group by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 6,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Mdu Resources Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

MDU opened at $18.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.72. Mdu Resources Group Inc has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $32.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.69.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Mdu Resources Group had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mdu Resources Group Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. Mdu Resources Group’s payout ratio is 49.11%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mdu Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mdu Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

Mdu Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

