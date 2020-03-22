Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Buys New Holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 385,444 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,756,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.27% of KBR as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KBR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in KBR by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 13,092 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in KBR during the third quarter worth approximately $312,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in KBR by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 220,713 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in KBR by 53.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 548,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,454,000 after acquiring an additional 192,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in KBR by 15.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 100,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 13,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Get KBR alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on KBR. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of KBR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

Shares of KBR opened at $14.31 on Friday. KBR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $31.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.61 and its 200-day moving average is $27.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. KBR had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.67%.

In related news, insider Farhan Mujib sold 2,343 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total value of $51,522.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,172,431.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.72 per share, for a total transaction of $51,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,703,892.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 8,525 shares of company stock worth $200,961 and sold 15,031 shares worth $377,640. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.