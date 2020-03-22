Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Boosts Position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.26% of PacWest Bancorp worth $11,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 68,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 247.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

In other PacWest Bancorp news, Director Robert A. Stine acquired 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.55 per share, with a total value of $198,260.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher D. Blake acquired 4,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.14 per share, for a total transaction of $147,603.60. In the last three months, insiders bought 19,740 shares of company stock worth $474,232. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine cut PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PacWest Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.71.

NASDAQ:PACW opened at $16.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.82. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.31 and a 12-month high of $40.60.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $273.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.65 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 34.40%. Research analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.