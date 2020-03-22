Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Boosts Holdings in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 525,925 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,595 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Viper Energy Partners were worth $12,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 8,200.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 4,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. 36.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VNOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from to in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.56.

Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $5.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 5.41. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $34.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.88.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $92.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.23 million. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 0.67%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners LP will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 31.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 1,384.62%.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

