Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Acquires New Shares in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 774,419 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $17,200,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.34% of Wendys at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Wendys in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Motco purchased a new position in Wendys in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Wendys by 219.8% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Wendys by 512.1% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wendys in the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $10.94 on Friday. Wendys Co has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $24.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Wendys had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The company had revenue of $427.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Wendys Co will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Wendys’s payout ratio is presently 81.36%.

WEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Longbow Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Wendys in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Wendys from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Wendys from to in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Wendys in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.02.

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

