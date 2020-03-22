Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Acquires 9,422 Shares of Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,422 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $16,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 718,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,211,000 after acquiring an additional 106,189 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,537,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 237,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,799,000 after acquiring an additional 7,817 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 197,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 152,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,102,000 after acquiring an additional 20,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALG opened at $75.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.97 and a 200 day moving average of $118.42. Alamo Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.30 and a 52 week high of $132.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $943.45 million, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.74.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.29). Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $300.19 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alamo Group, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALG. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

