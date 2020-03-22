Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Acquires 2,509 Shares of Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 346,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 1.46% of Columbus McKinnon worth $13,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,178,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 32,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 460,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,767,000 after buying an additional 25,977 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,847,000 after buying an additional 7,374 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Alan S. Korman sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $64,379.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Morelli sold 2,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $102,268.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,939 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,831. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCO opened at $22.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $518.55 million, a PE ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Columbus McKinnon Corp. has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $43.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.82.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $199.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.24 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon Corp. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMCO shares. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

