LockTrip (LOC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $16,899.00

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. Over the last seven days, LockTrip has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. LockTrip has a total market capitalization of $3.20 million and $16,899.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LockTrip token can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00003427 BTC on major exchanges including Fatbtc, IDEX, Gatecoin and Mercatox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LockTrip alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016141 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003805 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LockTrip Profile

LockTrip is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 15th, 2016. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com . LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo

LockTrip Token Trading

LockTrip can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Kucoin, IDEX, Fatbtc, Bancor Network, LATOKEN, YoBit, Gatecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LockTrip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LockTrip using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LockTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LockTrip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.