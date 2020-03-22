Livent (NYSE:LTHM) & GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) Head to Head Contrast

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) and GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Livent has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GCP Applied Technologies has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Livent and GCP Applied Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Livent $388.40 million 1.86 $50.20 million $0.42 11.79 GCP Applied Technologies $1.01 billion 1.31 $46.30 million $0.81 22.43

Livent has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GCP Applied Technologies. Livent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GCP Applied Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Livent and GCP Applied Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Livent 4 5 1 0 1.70 GCP Applied Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Livent currently has a consensus price target of $8.80, suggesting a potential upside of 77.72%. Given Livent’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Livent is more favorable than GCP Applied Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Livent and GCP Applied Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Livent 12.93% 11.53% 8.14% GCP Applied Technologies 4.57% 11.50% 4.65%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.1% of Livent shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.9% of GCP Applied Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Livent shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of GCP Applied Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Livent beats GCP Applied Technologies on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries. Livent Corporation was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands. The company's Specialty Building Materials segment provides building envelope products to protect structures from water, and manages air and vapor transmission through building walls under the BITUTHENE, PREPRUFE, ADPRUFE, HYDRODUCT, ADCOR, SILCOR, PERM-A-BARRIER, ELIMINATOR, and INTEGRITANK brands; and residential building products comprising specialty roofing membranes and flexible flashings under the ICE & WATER SHIELD, TRI-FLEX, and VYCOR brands. This segment also offers fire protection products under the MONOKOTE brand; chemical grouts for repair and remediation in waterproofing and soil stabilization applications under the DE NEEF, HYDRO ACTIVE, SWELLSEAL, and DE NEEF PURe brands; cementitious grouts and mortars for under filling and gap filling purposes under the BETEC brand; and specialty flooring products, such as flooring moisture barriers and installation products under the KOVARA and ORCON brands. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

