Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) PT Lowered to C$40.00 at Pi Financial

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) had its price target reduced by Pi Financial from C$49.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LSPD. National Bank Financial set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Lightspeed POS and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James raised shares of Lightspeed POS from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$44.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$40.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$44.67.

Shares of LSPD opened at C$13.50 on Thursday. Lightspeed POS has a 52-week low of C$10.50 and a 52-week high of C$49.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$32.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$34.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion and a PE ratio of -7.67.

Lightspeed POS Inc, a commerce-enabling software company, primarily sells software as a service to retailers, restaurants, and e-commerce companies. The company's commerce platform enables the handling of point of sale and omnichannel transactions, as well as the management of inventory, customer preferences, sales, and analytics.

