Liberum Capital Reiterates Hold Rating for Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI)

Liberum Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) in a research report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SPI. UBS Group raised their price objective on Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 117 ($1.54) to GBX 121 ($1.59) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Spire Healthcare Group to an underperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 106 ($1.39) to GBX 113 ($1.49) in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.04) target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Spire Healthcare Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 130.44 ($1.72).

LON:SPI opened at GBX 52.60 ($0.69) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 114.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 121.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Spire Healthcare Group has a 12 month low of GBX 61.25 ($0.81) and a 12 month high of GBX 145 ($1.91). The firm has a market capitalization of $210.97 million and a PE ratio of 29.22.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from Spire Healthcare Group’s previous dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Spire Healthcare Group’s payout ratio is presently 2.22%.

About Spire Healthcare Group

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It provides a range of integrated surgical, medical, and diagnostic services. The company offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

