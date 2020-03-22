Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS)

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 776 ($10.21) price target (up from GBX 735 ($9.67)) on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 12th.

LON:SMS opened at GBX 623.50 ($8.20) on Wednesday. Smart Metering Systems has a 52 week low of GBX 308 ($4.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 742 ($9.76). The firm has a market cap of $703.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 517.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 498.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.59, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported GBX 11.30 ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 10.60 ($0.14) by GBX 0.70 ($0.01). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Smart Metering Systems will post 2523.9999046 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 4.58 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Smart Metering Systems’s previous dividend of $2.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. Smart Metering Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.25%.

Smart Metering Systems Company Profile

Smart Metering Systems plc, through its subsidiaries, connects, owns, operates, and maintains metering systems and databases on behalf of energy companies in the United Kingdom, Italy, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The Asset Management segment engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

