Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for PureTech Health (LON:PRTC)

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) in a research report report published on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PRTC. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.31) target price on shares of PureTech Health in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of PureTech Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Get PureTech Health alerts:

Shares of PRTC opened at GBX 220 ($2.89) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 292.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 275.83. The company has a market capitalization of $628.05 million and a P/E ratio of -78.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. PureTech Health has a 1-year low of GBX 155.50 ($2.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 339.36 ($4.46).

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for PureTech Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureTech Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.