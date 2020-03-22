Liberum Capital Lowers Safestyle UK (LON:SFE) Price Target to GBX 40

Safestyle UK (LON:SFE) had its target price reduced by Liberum Capital from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 40 ($0.53) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SFE stock opened at GBX 20.75 ($0.27) on Thursday. Safestyle UK has a twelve month low of GBX 17 ($0.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 93.80 ($1.23). The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.66. The stock has a market cap of $17.18 million and a P/E ratio of -5.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 46.79 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 52.48.

Get Safestyle UK alerts:

Safestyle UK Company Profile

Safestyle UK plc is a United Kingdom-based company engaged in the sale, manufacture and installation of replacement un-plasticized poly vinyl chloride (PVCu) windows and doors for the United Kingdom homeowner market. The Company’s segment includes the sale, design, manufacture, installation and maintenance of domestic, double-glazed, replacement windows and doors.

Featured Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Safestyle UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestyle UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.