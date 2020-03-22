Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Stock Price Up 7.8% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) rose 7.8% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $35.09 and last traded at $34.08, approximately 8,358,973 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,211,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.61.

The construction company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS.

Get Lennar alerts:

LEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, December 30th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lennar in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Lennar from to in a report on Friday. Argus boosted their target price on Lennar from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on Lennar from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.83.

In related news, Director Scott D. Stowell sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $20,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,572,921.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total value of $625,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,294,102.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 360,000 shares of company stock worth $23,840,200. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,528 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC boosted its stake in Lennar by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 6,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Lennar by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its stake in Lennar by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 43,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Lennar by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.31. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 14.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

About Lennar (NYSE:LEN)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.