Lennar (NYSE:LEN) PT Lowered to

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its price target cut by stock analysts at BTIG Research from to in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $65.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

Shares of LEN stock opened at $34.08 on Friday. Lennar has a 52-week low of $25.42 and a 52-week high of $71.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 14.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.08 and a 200-day moving average of $59.31.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.43. Lennar had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lennar will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott D. Stowell sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $20,160,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 201,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,572,921.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total transaction of $625,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,102.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 360,000 shares of company stock worth $23,840,200. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lennar by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,627,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,164,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth about $368,986,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Lennar by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 19,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 9,245 shares during the last quarter. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

