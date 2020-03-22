Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Leju (NYSE:LEJU) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NYSE:LEJU opened at $1.59 on Friday. Leju has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.87. The company has a market cap of $225.36 million, a PE ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 2.22.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Leju stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leju Holdings Ltd (NYSE:LEJU) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,432,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 135,181 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.06% of Leju worth $2,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Leju Company Profile

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises Websites covering 377 cities and various mobile applications for the real estate and home furnishing industries.

