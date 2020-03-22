Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Leju (NYSE:LEJU) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NYSE:LEJU opened at $1.59 on Friday. Leju has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.87. The company has a market cap of $225.36 million, a PE ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 2.22.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Leju stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leju Holdings Ltd (NYSE:LEJU) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,432,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 135,181 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.06% of Leju worth $2,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises Websites covering 377 cities and various mobile applications for the real estate and home furnishing industries.

