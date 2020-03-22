Lanxess’ (LNXSF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Lanxess (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

LNXSF has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Lanxess in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a sell rating on shares of Lanxess in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

LNXSF stock opened at $34.06 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.99. Lanxess has a 1-year low of $28.34 and a 1-year high of $71.08.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

