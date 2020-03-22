Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lessened its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 34,791 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.10% of Lamb Weston worth $12,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,759,808 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $581,546,000 after buying an additional 201,139 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,430,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $295,115,000 after buying an additional 36,370 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,289,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $196,988,000 after buying an additional 20,520 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,186,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $102,114,000 after buying an additional 28,740 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,022,962 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $88,006,000 after buying an additional 16,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

In other Lamb Weston news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,656,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert Mcnutt sold 8,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $793,075.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,390,923.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,668 shares of company stock worth $2,164,789 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LW. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.43.

Lamb Weston stock opened at $47.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $96.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.30.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 869.30% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.