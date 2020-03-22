Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) Position Boosted by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) by 93.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 413,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,270 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Kraton were worth $10,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KRA. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraton in the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kraton in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of Kraton by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kraton by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,553 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kraton by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

KRA stock opened at $6.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $179.71 million, a P/E ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.09. Kraton Corp has a 52 week low of $5.31 and a 52 week high of $38.58.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $408.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.00 million. Kraton had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 2.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kraton Corp will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

KRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Kraton from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Kraton from to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Kraton from $21.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Kraton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

About Kraton

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

