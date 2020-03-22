Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

KHC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.24.

KHC stock opened at $22.28 on Wednesday. Kraft Heinz has a 52 week low of $19.99 and a 52 week high of $33.78. The company has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kraft Heinz will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 56.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

