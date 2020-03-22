Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) Given a €27.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SKB. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Koenig & Bauer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Warburg Research set a €50.60 ($58.84) target price on Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €41.45 ($48.20).

Shares of ETR SKB opened at €16.58 ($19.28) on Thursday. Koenig & Bauer has a twelve month low of €18.99 ($22.08) and a twelve month high of €48.04 ($55.86). The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €22.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of €29.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.98 million and a PE ratio of 6.59.

Koenig & Bauer AG develops, produces, distributes, and services printing systems and peripherals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Web, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products.

