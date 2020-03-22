Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Makes New $853,000 Investment in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 26,383 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNQ. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1,703.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,301 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,860 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNQ opened at $8.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.21. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $32.79.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 10.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.3175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.19%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.95%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNQ. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Monday, March 16th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $34.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wood & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.30.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

