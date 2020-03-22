Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Invests $921,000 in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,581 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $921,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ciena by 137.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 76,259 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 44,139 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in Ciena by 141.2% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 49,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 28,739 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ciena by 241.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,605 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 31,527 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Ciena by 215.5% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 53,762 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 36,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Ciena by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,401 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $179,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.82, for a total value of $83,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,932 shares of company stock worth $1,544,801 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $36.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.74. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $30.58 and a 52 week high of $46.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $832.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CIEN. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ciena in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group downgraded Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Ciena from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.89.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

