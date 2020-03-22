Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Shares Sold by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,156 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 22,770 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KGC. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 86.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,559,496 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,973,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422,966 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 154,318,524 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $731,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962,520 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 9,848,875 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809,541 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 41,893,161 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $198,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,682 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,994,522 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $23,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,456 shares during the period. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KGC opened at $3.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $6.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.10.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $996.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KGC shares. ValuEngine lowered Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.25 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.22.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

