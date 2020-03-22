Kenneth Norwood Purchases 3,500 Shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Stock

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) VP Kenneth Norwood acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $25,270.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 43,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,012.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Holly Energy Partners stock opened at $13.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.67. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $30.61.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $131.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.44 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 40.42% and a net margin of 42.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Holly Energy Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.98.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,235 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Holly Energy Partners by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Holly Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,984,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Holly Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Holly Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.86% of the company’s stock.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

