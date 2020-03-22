Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Price Target Cut to C$2.50

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

KEL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a hold rating and set a C$5.00 price target on shares of Kelt Exploration in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.50 to C$3.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a C$1.75 target price on shares of Kelt Exploration in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$4.60.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

Shares of TSE:KEL opened at C$0.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $161.50 million and a PE ratio of 14.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.95 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.47, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. Kelt Exploration has a 52 week low of C$0.67 and a 52 week high of C$6.14.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2017, the company holds petroleum and natural gas rights in 637,823 net acres of undeveloped land.

Recommended Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.