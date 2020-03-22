Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) versus First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) Financial Comparison

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) and Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.4% of First Guaranty Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.9% of Kearny Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.4% of First Guaranty Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Kearny Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

First Guaranty Bancshares has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kearny Financial has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

First Guaranty Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Kearny Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. First Guaranty Bancshares pays out 39.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kearny Financial pays out 68.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Guaranty Bancshares has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Kearny Financial has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. First Guaranty Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for First Guaranty Bancshares and Kearny Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Guaranty Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Kearny Financial 0 2 0 0 2.00

Kearny Financial has a consensus price target of $13.25, suggesting a potential upside of 53.71%. Given Kearny Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kearny Financial is more favorable than First Guaranty Bancshares.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Guaranty Bancshares and Kearny Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Guaranty Bancshares $99.94 million 1.66 $14.21 million $1.61 10.58 Kearny Financial $250.89 million 2.91 $42.14 million $0.47 18.34

Kearny Financial has higher revenue and earnings than First Guaranty Bancshares. First Guaranty Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kearny Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares First Guaranty Bancshares and Kearny Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Guaranty Bancshares 14.25% 8.88% 0.74% Kearny Financial 16.78% 3.91% 0.66%

Summary

Kearny Financial beats First Guaranty Bancshares on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also provides loans, such as non-farm non-residential loans secured by real estate, commercial and industrial loans, one- to four-family residential loans, construction and land development loans, agricultural loans, farmland loans, consumer and other loans, and multifamily loans. In addition, it offers a range of consumer services, including personal and commercial credit cards, remote deposit capture, safe deposit boxes, official checks, Internet banking, automated teller machines, online bill pay, mobile banking, and lockbox services. The company operates through 27 banking facilities located in market services areas of Hammond, Baton Rouge, Lafayette, Shreveport-Bossier City, Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, and Waco. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Hammond, Louisiana.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides various loans, such as one-to-four family mortgage loans; commercial mortgages, including loans secured by multi-family, mixed-use, and nonresidential properties; secured and unsecured business loans; consumer loans, such as home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, account loans, overdraft lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, and loans secured by savings accounts and certificates of deposit; and construction loans to builders/developers and individual homeowners. In addition, the company engages in investment activities. As of August 15, 2018, it operated a total of 54 retail branch offices located throughout northern and central New Jersey, and Brooklyn and Staten Island, New York. The company was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Fairfield, New Jersey.

