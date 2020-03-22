Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Stock Position Lifted by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,703 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,339,391 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $131,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,791 shares in the last quarter. AO Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter worth $42,510,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,601,934 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $187,236,000 after purchasing an additional 648,860 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the third quarter worth $14,399,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,605,039 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,534,000 after purchasing an additional 573,783 shares in the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Brian Martin sold 13,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $313,469.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Juniper Networks from to in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine lowered Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $17.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.89. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.20 and a fifty-two week high of $28.77.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. This is an increase from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

