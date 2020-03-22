Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) Price Target Cut to GBX 4,450

Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) had its price objective cut by Liberum Capital from GBX 5,400 ($71.03) to GBX 4,450 ($58.54) in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

LON JDG opened at GBX 3,960 ($52.09) on Wednesday. Judges Scientific has a 1 year low of GBX 2,050 ($26.97) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,060 ($79.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.86, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $246.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5,062.90 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,759.85.

Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported GBX 222.50 ($2.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 212.90 ($2.80) by GBX 9.60 ($0.13). On average, research analysts anticipate that Judges Scientific will post 13885.0002901 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 35 ($0.46) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a yield of 1.02%. Judges Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 0.28%.

In related news, insider Bradley Leonard Ormsby sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,975 ($65.44), for a total transaction of £945,250 ($1,243,422.78).

Judges Scientific Company Profile

Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. The company operates in two segments, Materials Sciences Group and Vacuum Group. It offers equipment for engineering education and research used at universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems, primarily for the food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

