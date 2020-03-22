JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR) Target Price to GBX 2,500

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,230 ($42.49) to GBX 2,500 ($32.89) in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 3,320 ($43.67) to GBX 2,800 ($36.83) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 3,510 ($46.17) to GBX 2,620 ($34.46) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 3,165 ($41.63) to GBX 3,270 ($43.01) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,967.22 ($39.03).

Get SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 alerts:

LON SDR opened at GBX 2,350 ($30.91) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,992.82 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,115.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 has a 12 month low of GBX 2,302 ($30.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,465 ($45.58). The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion and a PE ratio of 14.12.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 79 ($1.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a boost from SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1’s previous dividend of $35.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1’s dividend payout ratio is 0.69%.

In other news, insider Matthew Westerman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,972 ($25.94) per share, with a total value of £19,720 ($25,940.54). Also, insider Richard Keers acquired 8 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,414 ($44.91) per share, for a total transaction of £273.12 ($359.27). Insiders have bought a total of 2,008 shares of company stock worth $4,369,312 over the last ninety days.

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 Company Profile

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

Further Reading: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.