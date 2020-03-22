JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR (OTCMKTS:IDEXY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IDEXY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a top pick rating on shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine cut INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Get INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:IDEXY opened at $11.23 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.13. INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR has a 12-month low of $10.13 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company operates 7,490 physical stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 156 markets.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.