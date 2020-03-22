JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for FERROVIAL S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:FRRVY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of FERROVIAL S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of FERROVIAL S A/ADR from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Get FERROVIAL S A/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS FRRVY opened at $20.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. FERROVIAL S A/ADR has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $33.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.55 and its 200-day moving average is $29.52.

Ferrovial, SA operates as an infrastructure operator and municipal services company worldwide. The company engages in the operation and maintenance of public and private infrastructures for transport, environment, industry, natural resources (oil, gas, and mining), and utilities (water and electricity); and provision of facility management services.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for FERROVIAL S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FERROVIAL S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.