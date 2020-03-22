JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Elis (OTCMKTS:ELSSF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Elis (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ELSSF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Elis in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Elis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

ELSSF stock opened at $13.00 on Thursday. Elis has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $20.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.75.

Elis SA provides linen and work wear rental, laundry, and hygiene and well-being services in France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Central Europe, Scandinavia, Eastern Europe, Southern Europe, and Latin America. The company offers work uniforms for the hospitality, healthcare, ultra-clean, beauty, industry, agrifood, and other sectors; automatic clothing dispenser systems; and linens for hospitality and healthcare sectors.

