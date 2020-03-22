JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades FIRSTGROUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FGROY) to Neutral

FIRSTGROUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FGROY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of FIRSTGROUP/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FGROY opened at $0.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. FIRSTGROUP/ADR has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day moving average is $1.57.

FirstGroup Plc engages in the provision of passenger transport services. It operates through the following segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment provides transportation among students in North America. The First Transit segment offers public transit management and contracting services in North America.

