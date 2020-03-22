JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) a €48.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($67.44) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group set a €78.00 ($90.70) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €64.00 ($74.42).

FRA:FRA opened at €35.62 ($41.42) on Thursday. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a 12-month low of €59.33 ($68.99) and a 12-month high of €97.26 ($113.09). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €58.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is €71.10.

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

