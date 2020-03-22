Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Johnson Matthey Plc is a speciality chemicals company focused on its core skills in catalysis, precious metals, fine chemicals and process technology. Its principal activities comprise manufacture of autocatalysts, heavy duty diesel catalysts and pollution control systems, catalysts and components for fuel cells, catalysts and technologies for chemical processes, fine chemicals, chemical catalysts and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The Company also engages in the marketing, refining, and fabrication of precious metals. Its environmental technologies include emission control technologies, process technologies and fuel cells. Its precious metals products include platinum, noble metals, catalysts, chemicals and refining and colour technologies. Its fine chemicals include macfarlan smith, pharmaceutical materials and services and research chemicals. Johnson Matthey Plc is headquartered in London, U.K. “

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Johnson Matthey from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. Johnson Matthey currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Shares of Johnson Matthey stock opened at $42.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.53. Johnson Matthey has a twelve month low of $42.17 and a twelve month high of $92.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.17.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Read More: Candlestick

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Johnson Matthey (JMPLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.