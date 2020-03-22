John Sawyer Buys 3,000 Shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Stock

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Director John Sawyer acquired 3,000 shares of H&E Equipment Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

H&E Equipment Services stock opened at $11.05 on Friday. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $37.85. The stock has a market cap of $388.83 million, a PE ratio of 4.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.79.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 34.12%. The business had revenue of $348.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the fourth quarter worth about $22,221,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the fourth quarter worth about $38,444,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 435,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 70,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 12,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,483,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,603,000 after purchasing an additional 69,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HEES. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

