John D. Baker II Buys 2,645 Shares of Patriot Transportation Holding Inc (NASDAQ:PATI) Stock

Patriot Transportation Holding Inc (NASDAQ:PATI) major shareholder John D. Baker II purchased 2,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.61 per share, with a total value of $22,773.45. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:PATI opened at $8.61 on Friday. Patriot Transportation Holding Inc has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $21.26. The stock has a market cap of $31.07 million, a PE ratio of 25.75 and a beta of -0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.36.

Get Patriot Transportation alerts:

Patriot Transportation (NASDAQ:PATI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Patriot Transportation had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $24.81 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Patriot Transportation by 134.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Patriot Transportation by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. Estabrook Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Patriot Transportation by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 103,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 9,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Patriot Transportation by 10.0% in the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 147,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 13,482 shares during the last quarter. 47.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Patriot Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Patriot Transportation Company Profile

Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc, through its subsidiary, Florida Rock & Tank Lines, Inc, engages in the transportation business. The company is involved in hauling petroleum related products, including gas and diesel fuel; and dry bulk commodities, such as cement, lime, and various industrial powder products, and liquid chemicals.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Patriot Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patriot Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.