John D. Baker II Buys 2,645 Shares of Patriot Transportation Holding Inc (NASDAQ:PATI) Stock

Patriot Transportation Holding Inc (NASDAQ:PATI) major shareholder John D. Baker II purchased 2,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.61 per share, with a total value of $22,773.45. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
NASDAQ:PATI opened at $8.61 on Friday. Patriot Transportation Holding Inc has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $21.26. The stock has a market cap of $31.07 million, a PE ratio of 25.75 and a beta of -0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.36.
Patriot Transportation (NASDAQ:PATI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Patriot Transportation had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $24.81 million during the quarter.
Separately, ValuEngine raised Patriot Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.
Patriot Transportation Company Profile
Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc, through its subsidiary, Florida Rock & Tank Lines, Inc, engages in the transportation business. The company is involved in hauling petroleum related products, including gas and diesel fuel; and dry bulk commodities, such as cement, lime, and various industrial powder products, and liquid chemicals.
