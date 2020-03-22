JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. is a solar product manufacturer with operations based in Jiangxi Province and Zhejiang Province in China. JinkoSolar has built a vertically integrated solar product value chain from recovered silicon materials to solar modules. JinkoSolar’s principal products are silicon wafers, solar cells and solar modules which are all along the photovoltaic value chain, with a global network spanning across Europe, North America and Asia. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on JKS. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Monday, March 16th. CICC Research raised JinkoSolar from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised JinkoSolar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.25.

NYSE:JKS opened at $13.32 on Wednesday. JinkoSolar has a twelve month low of $11.42 and a twelve month high of $28.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.65. The company has a market cap of $586.21 million, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.46.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in JinkoSolar by 729.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in JinkoSolar by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,315 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in JinkoSolar by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in JinkoSolar in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in JinkoSolar in the 4th quarter valued at $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots.

