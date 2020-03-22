Jerome B. Eisenberg Acquires 23,300 Shares of ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) Stock

ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) Director Jerome B. Eisenberg acquired 23,300 shares of ORBCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $30,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 996,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,295,942.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of ORBCOMM stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. ORBCOMM Inc has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $8.44.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $69.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.87 million. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 6.78%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ORBCOMM Inc will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORBC shares. ValuEngine raised ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised ORBCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of ORBCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM in the third quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of ORBCOMM by 1,024.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 6,578 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORBCOMM Company Profile

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

