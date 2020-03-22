Jefferies Group LLC Takes Position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,470 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,642,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,491,000 after purchasing an additional 66,757 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,959,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,255,000 after acquiring an additional 138,960 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 573,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,434,000 after acquiring an additional 12,289 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 483,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,966,000 after acquiring an additional 8,702 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 366,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,393,000 after acquiring an additional 133,162 shares during the period. 81.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRKL stock opened at $10.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $16.96. The stock has a market cap of $886.22 million, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.22.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $71.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.56 million. On average, research analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.82%.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, Director Charles H. Peck sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $373,700. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BRKL. TheStreet lowered shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

