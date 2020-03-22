Jefferies Group LLC Sells 3,063 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Jefferies Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 52.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,798 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,063 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Plexus were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLXS. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Plexus by 473.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Plexus by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $382,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS opened at $43.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Plexus Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.16 and a 1-year high of $86.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.17.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $852.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.38 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PLXS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Plexus in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Sidoti upgraded shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Plexus from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

