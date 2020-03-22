Jefferies Group LLC Invests $201,000 in Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI)

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 8,422 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBI. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 210.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 7,331 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 250.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 8,482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUBI opened at $11.37 on Friday. Customers Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $25.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.59 and a 200 day moving average of $21.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $103.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.76 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp Inc will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CUBI has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Customers Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

