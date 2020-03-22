Jefferies Group LLC Buys Shares of 7,604 Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR)

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at about $180,263,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,852,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,330,000 after acquiring an additional 319,426 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,982,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,911,000 after acquiring an additional 157,621 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,078,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,458,000 after acquiring an additional 18,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,674,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,009,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total value of $1,297,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 949,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,635,944.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad Phillips purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.58 per share, for a total transaction of $33,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,452.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 14,500 shares of company stock worth $189,100. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DAR opened at $15.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.25 and its 200-day moving average is $23.65. Darling Ingredients Inc has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $29.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.26.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.29. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $859.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.36 million. Equities analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Darling Ingredients from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

