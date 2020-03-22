Jefferies Group LLC Buys Shares of 17,876 Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 4.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 329,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 7,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADVM stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a current ratio of 9.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.14 and its 200 day moving average is $9.94. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $16.81.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29). On average, equities research analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies Inc will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADVM. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies to in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Adverum Biotechnologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, Director James Paul Scopa purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $157,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

