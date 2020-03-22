Jefferies Group LLC Buys 3,876 Shares of MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC)

Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in MRC Global were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in MRC Global by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 940,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,832,000 after buying an additional 340,871 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in MRC Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,799,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in MRC Global by 217.5% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 49,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 34,214 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MRC Global by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 124,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 45,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in MRC Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

MRC stock opened at $4.02 on Friday. MRC Global Inc has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $18.91. The company has a market cap of $316.68 million, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.18). MRC Global had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.16 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MRC Global Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRC. Zacks Investment Research lowered MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI lowered MRC Global to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Stephens dropped their price objective on MRC Global from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered MRC Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MRC Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

In other news, CAO Elton Ray Bond bought 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.52 per share, with a total value of $45,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94,774 shares in the company, valued at $333,604.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Anthony Perkins bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.89 per share, for a total transaction of $194,500.00. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 116,050 shares of company stock worth $695,759. 23.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

