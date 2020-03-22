Jefferies Group LLC Acquires Shares of 5,000 York Water Co (NASDAQ:YORW)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in York Water Co (NASDAQ:YORW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in York Water by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 281,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,047,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in York Water by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,990,000 after acquiring an additional 20,552 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in York Water by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 90,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 38,002 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in York Water by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 64,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 10,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in York Water by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 48,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. 41.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YORW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised York Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded York Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of York Water stock opened at $36.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.26. The company has a market capitalization of $512.21 million, a PE ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. York Water Co has a 52 week low of $32.29 and a 52 week high of $49.85.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). York Water had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 27.92%. The firm had revenue of $13.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that York Water Co will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.1802 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from York Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. York Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.86%.

About York Water

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It also owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. In addition, the company has a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply water to its customers in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.

