Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €126.00 Price Target for Siemens (FRA:SIE)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €126.00 ($146.51) target price on Siemens (FRA:SIE) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SIE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Nord/LB set a €126.00 ($146.51) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Siemens in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on Siemens and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a €117.00 ($136.05) target price on Siemens and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €145.00 ($168.60) target price on Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €124.19 ($144.40).

SIE stock opened at €66.99 ($77.90) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €95.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of €105.13. Siemens has a 12-month low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a 12-month high of €133.39 ($155.10).

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

